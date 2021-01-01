Photos: Nashville assessing building damage from Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 31: A man hangs is head as he walks away after observing the damage done to Old Spaghetti Factory, December 31, 2020 in Nashville, TN. On Christmas morning, suspect Anthony Warner detonated an R.V. packed with explosives in Downtown Nashville damaging over forty buildings in Nashville’s Historic District. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are continuing to assess damage to dozens of buildings from the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville’s historic district.

Law enforcement officials gave media outlets their first opportunity Thursday to survey the bomb site. It came as officials work to finish assessments of structural damage to 41 buildings.

Separately, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has asked the White House for an emergency declaration to free up money and resources to impacted business owners. The federal government is reviewing the request.

The explosion killed the bomber and injured several people. Federal officials are still trying to determine the motive of the man they identified as the bomber: Anthony Quinn Warner.