PHOTOS: Suspect information released in Memphis McDonald’s shooting that killed 18-year-old girl

18-year-old Mya Taylor was gunned down in an Airport Area McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday night | Photo courtesy of Mya Taylor’s family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released more information they hope will lead to a suspect responsible for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old girl at a Memphis McDonald’s drive-thru last weekend.

Mya Taylor, 18, was killed in a shooting May 2 at a McDonald’s in the airport area. Taylor was set to graduate from Hillcrest High School this semester.

Taylor’s friends said they pulled up to the drive-thru window when a silver or gray sedan pulled up and started shooting. Taylor’s friends sat up, and she was slumped over in the car.

On Tuesday, Memphis police released photos of a person and vehicle of interest.







Memphis Police said the man in these photos was seen getting into the gray sedan pictured prior to a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru May 2 that killed 18-year-old Mya Taylor.

Police said the man in the photos was seen getting into the gray sedan described by Taylor’s friends prior to the shooting.

The teens think their car was targeted, but the windows had heavy tinting on the windows, so they don’t think Taylor was the specific target.

This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

