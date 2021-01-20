Photos: Men wanted after I-240, Poplar shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released images of four men believed to be connected to a shooting last year on I-240 at Poplar Avenue.

Two people were arrested and charged in the same crime last week.

On November 29, officers were called after a man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with wounds sustained from a car accident and shooting.

The victim told police several men fired at him before approaching his vehicle and beating him with a pistol. They demanded his belongings along with the PIN number to his bank card.

Authorities said they found evidence which led them to believe that the men involved were Tarrenzo Pennington, Alan Pennington, Jacques Dockery and Pierre Williams.

Warrants have been issued for all four men on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.