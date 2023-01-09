MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fireworks lit up a West Memphis, Arkansas neighborhood last week, but it had nothing to do with a pyrotechnic show.

West Memphis firefighters called to put out a house fire on January 5 had to deal with fireworks going off at the home.

The West Memphis Fire Department posted several pictures of the flames and fireworks on Facebook.

Pictures from the West Memphis Fire Department

The fire department has not said what started the fire but said despite the dangerous conditions for the crew inside, no one was hurt.

Firefighters have not said how many people were inside the house when the fire started but said everyone made it out safely.

WREG is attempting to get more information about the fire.