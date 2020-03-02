Photo of car reportedly involved in deadly hit and run released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit and run.

Malissa Glass was in the area of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive during the early morning hours of February 24 when she was hit by a dark four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she later died from her injuries.

The driver who hit her did not stay on the scene, police said.

A picture of the car that was involved was posted to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page. They said the vehicle should have sustained damage to the front and windshield.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.