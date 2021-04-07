Peyton Manning to receive Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award

Peyton Manning arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on January 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retired NFL quarterback and Tennessee standout Peyton Manning will receive the Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history of excellence and is one of the most tradition-rich college football bowl games in America. To be recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award by such an outstanding organization is a tremendous honor,” Manning said.

The award has been given to numerous household names, including Manning’s father, Archie Manning, Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, Dick Vitale, Lee Corso, Lou Holtz, Bobby Bowden, Fred Smith, Danny Thomas and Dr. Adrian Rogers.

Officials said Peyton and Archie Manning are the first father-son recipients of the award.

Manning is the NFL’s only five-time most valuable player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as a two-time Super Bowl champion. Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

The award will be presented to Manning during an event June 6 at Hilton Memphis. Tickets are now available online and start at $150.