Peyton Manning surprises students in University of Tennessee online class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the University of Tennessee moved classes online due to COVID-19, students have been adjusting to their virtual schedule.

That transition is likely a difficult one for the Class of 2020, but a surprise visit from former NFL and Tennessee football star Peyton Manning made it a little easier for one group of students.

Manning showed up in an online lecture for a senior capstone class for UT Knoxville students.

“I realize this a unique time and probably not the ideal way you guys expected to spend your senior year,” Manning said. “I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude, keep doing what you’re doing and try to take advantage of the little bit of extra time you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need.”

The NFL star’s surprise check-in was the first in the school’s VFL Class Crash series. The school said online class drop-ins from former Volunteers will happen for the rest of the semester.