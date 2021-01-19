Hearing on DNA testing in Pervis Payne case to happen Tuesday

FILE – This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Pervis Payne. Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in favor of attorneys for Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case. Payne, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 3 in Nashville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hearing on DNA testing connected to the Pervis Payne case will take place on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the test results will be released, but Kelley Henry, the attorney for Payne, will be there, WREG has confirmed.

Payne was convicted in the 1987 deaths of Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter inside a Millington apartment. He was scheduled to be executed on December 3, but was granted a temporary reprieve by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee due to the pandemic.

The reprieve will end in April 2021.

Payne’s lawyers and supporters have maintained that he is innocent. In September, a judge granted Payne’s motion requesting additional analysis of DNA found at the scene of the murders. Those test results have not been released.