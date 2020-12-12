Persons of interest in Murfreesboro homicide believed to be in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee are looking for two people who drove a shooting victim to a hospital, and authorities say they could be in the Memphis area.
Detectives say they want to speak to the unidentified males after surveillance cameras captured them carrying a 19-year-old shooting victim into a Murfreesboro hospital Friday, December 4. They left before police arrived.
The two are considered persons of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Pate at (629) 201-
5616 or email 0900@murfreesborotn.gov.
