Persons of interest in Murfreesboro homicide believed to be in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee are looking for two people who drove a shooting victim to a hospital, and authorities say they could be in the Memphis area.

Detectives say they want to speak to the unidentified males after surveillance cameras captured them carrying a 19-year-old shooting victim into a Murfreesboro hospital Friday, December 4. They left before police arrived.

The two are considered persons of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Pate at (629) 201-

5616 or email 0900@murfreesborotn.gov.

