KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Personal information of more than 170,000 retired State of Tennessee employees and/or their beneficiaries was accessed in a hack in May.

Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS), which provides pension benefits for state retirees, was among several state and federal organizations impacted by a global cyberattack on the file transfer software MOVEit. The software was utilized by Pension Benefits Information, a vendor that TCRS contracts for services.

Personal information of TCRS users accessed included name, social security number, date of birth, and mailing address. No banking or payment information was accessed, according to a TCRS letter sent to those impacted.

A list of frequently asked questions on the Tennessee Treasury website that 171,836 TCRS retirees and/ or their beneficiaries were impacted.

The data accessed contained info for anyone receiving monthly TCRS retirement benefits as of May 25, 2023. Active members like those who currently work for a TCRS-covered employer or someone who has left service and not filed for retirement, were not impacted.

TCRS said that there was no impact to TCRS or Self-Service and all monthly retirement benefits will continue to be paid without delay.

PBI will provide free credit monitoring and identity restoration services to TCRS retirees. They should receive a letter from PBI no later than July 15 with information on how to use these services. Until then, those impacted are encouraged to review their accounts and credit history for recent signs of unauthorized transactions.

If you suspect you are a victim of identity theft or fraud, you can contact your local police. You can also access additional information online from the Federal Trade Commission on how to protect your identity at consumer.gov/idtheft. TCRS will continue to share information related to this data security incident online at RetireReadyTN.gov under the For Retirees tab.