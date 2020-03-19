Person working in FedEx building tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has released a statement confirming a person working in a FedEx office building tested positive for the coronavirus.
FedEx says the person was working in the office building on Shady Grove. FedEx says that person is currently recovering at home.
“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our top priority,” the statement reads. “We have closed the office for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting, and all employees who work in that building will be permitted back in once that process is complete.”