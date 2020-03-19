Person working in FedEx building tests positive for COVID-19

SAN RAFAEL, CA – MARCH 20: A sign is posted in front of a distribution center on March 20, 2013 in San Rafael, California. FedEx Corp. is lowering its 2013 forecast after posting weak third quarter earnings with net income of $391.1 million or $1.23 a share compared to $427.5 million or $1.55 a share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has released a statement confirming a person working in a FedEx office building tested positive for the coronavirus.

FedEx says the person was working in the office building on Shady Grove. FedEx says that person is currently recovering at home.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our top priority,” the statement reads. “We have closed the office for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting, and all employees who work in that building will be permitted back in once that process is complete.”