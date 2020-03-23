Person of interest sought in Helena-West Helena homicide

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Helena-West Helena.

Police responded to the 200 block of South Ashler Sunday afternoon after 23-year-old Jacob Clayton was shot. He was taken to the local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said the person responsible was driving a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and an Arkansas tags.

If you know anything, call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.