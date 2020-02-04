Person of interest sought in Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released surveillance video of a man they say is a person of interest in a recent homicide in Frayser.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, January 30, near the intersection of Overton Crossing and Durham. When first responders made the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The person of interest was described as being between 5’6″ and 5’10” weighing roughly 150 pounds. He appeared to have a mustache.

If you can identify this individual, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.