Person killed in Highway 385 crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators have identified the woman who died on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross on Saturday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Allison Clever was the victim in the accident.

SCSO has identified ​Allison Clever,23, of Rossville,Tennessee, as the person who suffered fatal injuries in yesterday’s single-car rollover crash on Hwy 385. Clever was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 1, 2020

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the accident.