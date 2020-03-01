Person killed in Highway 385 crash identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators have identified the woman who died on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross on Saturday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Allison Clever was the victim in the accident.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the accident.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News