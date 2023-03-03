MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi reported one fatality and several buildings damaged from storms that moved across the southeast U.S. Thursday night and Friday morning.

One person was killed in Yazoo County when a tree fell onto a vehicle, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday.

Damage was reported in several areas of the state. In Panola County, MEMA reported two homes and one unoccupied public building near the Sardis Community Nursing Home were damaged. Two homes were reported damaged in Pontotoc County.

Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that about 44,000 in Mississippi were without electricity after the storm.