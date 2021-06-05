Galen Young, basketball standout and NBA draft choice, killed after car crashed into home in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tragic series of events leaves a Mid-South family heartbroken.

Memphis Police said around 3 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a home on Horn Lake Road. Hours later police said they found a person dead inside of the home.

Family members said it was Galen Young. They said he was sitting in front of the computer when the car plowed into the home killing him.

The Memphis native was a high school and professional basketball standout.

The 49ers Basketball family mourns the loss of former standout Galen Young. Young played for the 49ers from 1997-99 and was 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP. Our thoughts and prayers are with Galen's family at this difficult time.



Rest In Peace, Galen.

“He just had a love for basketball and was just a great guy,” said Thomas Byrd, a friend. “It’s tragic but just looking at the traffic, they drive too fast.”

Galen was just 45 years old.

Police said the driver was initially issued a citation for crashing into the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.