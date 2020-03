MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was charged with aggravated assault after shots were reportedly fired at Memphis police officer overnight.

According to authorities, the officer initially responded to a shots fired call at The Reserve at Mt Moriah Apartments on Julann Drive around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

While on the scene, multiple shots were fired. One of the officers on the scene said they saw Vince Jones point a gun at them before taking off running.

No one was hurt in the shooting.