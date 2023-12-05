NASHVILLE – The high school championships have been won and Tuesday, the top individual award in Tennessee was handed out with two players from Memphis named Mister Football.

Southwind sophomore quarterback Kelvin Perkins had a record year with the Jaguars. Perkins led Southwind to the best season in school history while throwing for a Shelby county record 46 touchdowns.

Perkins is your Mister Football winner in Class 5A.

“I’m the first Mister Football in Southwind history. It’s amazing, a great accomplishment.”

But Perkins also knows he has some unfinished business to attend to.

“State Championship. I let it go. We could have got it this year but I let it go,” Perkins said. “Let my seniors down but I gotta state championship coming real soon.”

Sheffield do-it-all standout Radarius Jackson brings home the honor in Class 3A.

Jackson scored 21 touchdowns this year while also throwing seven touchdowns for the Knights.

“It’s really special being able to be here, being able to continue a legacy we started at Sheffield,” Jackson said. “We had a runner-up last year, Mark Joseph. So being able to finish where he started, being able to make my own legacy. Continue working hard, coming back next season. Maybe I can win it back to back.”

Congratulations also going out to Covington’s Skylan Smith and FACS running back Brian Shields, who were named finalists for Mister Football.