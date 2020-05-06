People without symptoms crowd health clinic to get tested for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People lined up outside Christ Community Health Center in Hickory Hill on Wednesday to get tested for coronavirus.

The key distinction with this COVID-19 testing event is that anyone can come get tested. You don’t have to show symptoms, and you don’t have to get out of your car.

A lot of people took advantage of the opportunity. People were even lining up at least an hour before testing began at 2 p.m.

Some people who didn’t have symptoms said they still wanted to get tested.

“It hurt,” one patient said. “They put it up both nostrils. It just hurt real bad, but it’s a good thing. It don’t last a long time—about 15 to 20 seconds.”

Typically, only select groups of asymptomatic people can get tested, including front line workers like first responders or grocery store employees.

But anyone at all can come to Christ Community on Winchester and Mendenhall to get tested.