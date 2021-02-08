People seeking second COVID-19 vaccine face delays

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Memphis, Tenn. — People in Shelby County trying to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine say it is very challenging.

“I am not alone in this. I am not the only one having sleepless nights and trying to figure out what to do next,” said 77-year-old, Judy McCown.

McCown say she is losing sleep over not being able to get her second COVID vaccine.

“Our second dose is due this Thursday, but they already have filled up for the next Saturday and we didn’t even know the sign up was there. We have had no communication from anyone,” McCown said.

McCown joins a long list of people complaining that there are no slots for the second shot. Even though the Health Department says second doses will be at the Pipkin Building this Saturday, we are told those appointments were booked in minutes.



“Plus if they only have it at one location, on a Saturday, what happens to those people who don’t have access to computer or because of religious beliefs can’t drive on a Saturday,” McCown said.

Many of those emailing WREG say the health department has been silent on when appointments will open up and when the second doses will be offered at other sites. We tried to find out too, but got no response from the Health Department.

With a window of 21 days to get the second shot, many worry they will miss that time frame.

“You feel like maybe I am 65 percent protected, but then what happens if you can’t get your dose in that amount of time? And do you have to start all over again,” McCown said.

When the health department wouldn’t respond, we asked Dr. Jeff Warren, who sits on the COVID-19 Task Force if people should be worried if they can’t get the second dose within 21 days.

“I don’t think they need to panic on that. They need to go ahead and try to get it. But if you get it at day 28 or day 35 it is gonna work,” Warren said.

Dr. Warren says even it goes months between the shots, you will still have protection. Many are also complaining that the Health Department never contacted them as they said they would to schedule the 2nd vaccine.

Dr. Warren has heard that too and says people need to make sure they don’t miss the call.



“If you get a phone call on your cell phone from a number you don’t know, you need to pick it up. It may not be someone trying to sell your car insurance. It is probably the health department,” Warren said.

But for people who are trying to do as directed and get the vaccine, they just want some help.

“All we are asking for is communications,” McCowan said.

Dr. Warren says they have had days when the second dose “was” offered and no one with appointments showed up. He says they then called people on the VaxQueue waiting-list to get the shots.

By the way, the Health Department did finally get back with us late Monday, but only said more “more information is forthcoming soon.”

