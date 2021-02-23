People search for fresh water as crisis continues in Memphis-area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the Memphis area are constantly trying to find fresh water as the water crisis continues. In many stores, cases are going out as fast as they’re coming in.

Sam Wilson hadn’t had much luck until he struck liquid gold Tuesday afternoon when he got to the Kroger on Union Avenue as a pallet was arriving.

“80 cases maybe (and they were gone in) under a minute,” he said.

He snagged two cases and so did Amber McIntyre.

“Right time. Right place,” she said.

It was good fortune for McIntyre after days of searching.

“Just around town. Krogers, Dollar Generals, Family Dollars, pretty much every place,” she said.

Sidney Marshall and his step-mom were fortunate to stumble across a water giveaway at Poplar and Bingham Tuesday afternoon.

“My step mom spotted the water. (She said) they giving out water!” Marshall said, “So, let me turn around and get you one.”

Marshall got one of more than 240 cases organizers gave to people in need. The event, which was posted on Facebook, had to start early so Memphis police could control the growing line of cars.

“The line. I mean, we planned for 3:30pm but they started lining up at 1pm,” organizer Joy Shelton said.

“They were all the way down the street and MPD was like let’s go,” organizer Takisha Baldwin said.

Shelton and Baldwin are members of the River City Car Club. They organized the giveaway with local musician DJ Tru.

“I seen the city needed help,” Tru said, “Made it happen.”

WREG asked stores like Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s Club how often they get shipments of water and when they come in but, as of this writing, we have not heard back.

The water crisis might last a while. Once MLGW determines the water is safe the state still has to confirm and that could take days.