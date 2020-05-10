People head out as stores reopen during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians headed out as stores across the area reopened over the weekend despite concerns of COVID-19 exposure.

Crowds gathered outside of Wolfchase Galleria, waiting for the doors to open for the first time since March.

Viewers sent in videos of the crowds outside of the mall on Saturday morning.

WREG was there as people entered and left stores in the area around the galleria.

“It’s crowded. You know lines are long. It’s a whole bunch of everybody everywhere,” Keshon Gaither said.

A lot of shoppers said they were out to do some last minute shopping for Mother’s Day.

One shopper said crowds of people were a common theme at several stores.

“It’s hectic,” Whitney Harris said. “You have people who are not social distancing. So, It’s a little nerve wrecking.”

Harris is one of the many people who headed out for Mother’s Day shopping. She says the lack of social distancing made her change her plans.

“I will be in the house cooking for my mother and sister,” Harris said.

Director of the Shelby County Health Department Dr. Alisa Haushalter said she does not think stores reopening will cause a surge in cases but wants people to continue social distancing and staying home.

“We believe by implementing those measures and all of us collectively doing that, we will continue to reduce the spread in our community,” Dr. Haushalter said.

But some still feel stores reopened too early.

“I just hope that it doesn’t get worse because it’s more of people being in. They were excited to come out,” Harris said.

The health department is still encouraging people to stay home. Especially if they had plans to go out to eat for Mother’s Day, encouraging people to opt for to-go or curbside orders.