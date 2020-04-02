Penny adds first recruit for 2020

MEMPHIS — The rebuild has begun for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

Looking to bring in at least three new players for 2020, Hardaway adding his first on Thursday with Junior College big man Ahmad Rand commiting to the U of M..

The svelt six foot eight Rand averaged nine points and nine rebounds this past season at USC Salkehatchie but his biggest asset, Rand led all of JUCO basketball in blocked shots the past two years, over four blocks a game as a freshman and five swats a game this past season.

Rand, who had offers from Georgia and Oregon State among others, helps bolster a Tiger frontcourt that is set to lose AAC Player of the Year Precious Achiuwa to the NBA draft.

