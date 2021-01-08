Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes as Democrats set to introduce articles of impeachment Monday

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: U.S. Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl of CBS News in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol January 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi and her leadership team are considering an impeachment process of President Donald Trump after pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped the process the certification for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ electoral college win. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues Friday that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley about “precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

The news comes the same day three House Democrats – Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California- announce they are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday. A vote could be held by Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the planning.

Pelosi has not yet said whether the House will vote on impeachment, and the caucus is meeting at noon to discuss the idea after pro-Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol on Wednesday.