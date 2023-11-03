Memphis, TN – Peer Power, a leading education-focused non-profit organization in Shelby

County, is having their 7th Annual Big River Crossing Race this weekend. This

exciting event is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and promises to be a day of

fun, fitness, and community support, all in the name of empowering the students of Shelby

County.

The Big River Crossing Race has become an annual tradition that brings together individuals

from all walks of life for a common cause: to bolster the education and mentorship opportunities

provided by Peer Power. This year, the event is open to all, making it accessible to runners and

walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between a Half Marathon, a 10k, or a

1-mile family fun run/walk, ensuring there’s a race for everyone.

Peer Power’s mission is to provide tutoring and mentorship programs to students in Shelby

County. Through these initiatives, they equip young people with the tools and guidance they

need to excel academically and develop crucial life skills. The Big River Crossing Race plays a

vital role in funding these programs, ensuring they continue to make a difference in the lives of

local students.

Event Details:

● Date: November 4, 2023

● Location: Martyrs Park

● Race Options: Half Marathon, 10k, 1-mile family fun run/walk

● Registration: Visit bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com to sign up today

● Race Schedule: 8:30 am Half Marathon and 10K 9:00 am 1-mile family fun run/walk

● Event Contact: Start 2 Finish Event Management (901-274-2202)



Highlights of the 7th Annual Big River Crossing Race:



Inclusive Fun: Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply looking for a fun day out,

there’s a race for you. The Half Marathon and 10k offer challenging courses for

experienced runners, while the 1-mile family fun run/walk welcomes families, kids, and

individuals of all fitness levels.

Scenic Views: Participants will experience a two-state race with the stunning views of the

Mississippi River and the iconic Big River Crossing pedestrian bridge. At nearly a mile

in length, Big River Crossing is the longest public pedestrian bridge across the

Mississippi creating a breathtaking backdrop for the races.

Community Support: By registering for the Big River Crossing Race, you are

contributing to the success of local students. All proceeds go directly to Peer Power to

fund tutoring and mentorship programs.

Prizes and Awards: Win fantastic prizes and awards for top finishers, age group winners,

and best costumes in the fun run.

Vibrant Atmosphere: The event will feature live music, food vendors, and an energetic

atmosphere that celebrates health, wellness, and community.

For more information and to register, please visit bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com



About Peer Power:

Peer Power is a non-profit organization committed to empowering students through academic

coaching and mentorship. Their programs inspire young minds to reach their full potential, both

in and out of the classroom. By participating in the Big River Crossing Race, you’re supporting

the growth and development of the next generation.

For more information about Peer Power and the Big River Crossing Race, please visit

peerpowerfoundation.org or bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com.