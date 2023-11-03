Memphis, TN – Peer Power, a leading education-focused non-profit organization in Shelby
County, is having their 7th Annual Big River Crossing Race this weekend. This
exciting event is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and promises to be a day of
fun, fitness, and community support, all in the name of empowering the students of Shelby
County.
The Big River Crossing Race has become an annual tradition that brings together individuals
from all walks of life for a common cause: to bolster the education and mentorship opportunities
provided by Peer Power. This year, the event is open to all, making it accessible to runners and
walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between a Half Marathon, a 10k, or a
1-mile family fun run/walk, ensuring there’s a race for everyone.
Peer Power’s mission is to provide tutoring and mentorship programs to students in Shelby
County. Through these initiatives, they equip young people with the tools and guidance they
need to excel academically and develop crucial life skills. The Big River Crossing Race plays a
vital role in funding these programs, ensuring they continue to make a difference in the lives of
local students.
Event Details:
● Date: November 4, 2023
● Location: Martyrs Park
● Race Options: Half Marathon, 10k, 1-mile family fun run/walk
● Registration: Visit bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com to sign up today
● Race Schedule: 8:30 am Half Marathon and 10K 9:00 am 1-mile family fun run/walk
● Event Contact: Start 2 Finish Event Management (901-274-2202)
Highlights of the 7th Annual Big River Crossing Race:
Inclusive Fun: Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply looking for a fun day out,
there’s a race for you. The Half Marathon and 10k offer challenging courses for
experienced runners, while the 1-mile family fun run/walk welcomes families, kids, and
individuals of all fitness levels.
Scenic Views: Participants will experience a two-state race with the stunning views of the
Mississippi River and the iconic Big River Crossing pedestrian bridge. At nearly a mile
in length, Big River Crossing is the longest public pedestrian bridge across the
Mississippi creating a breathtaking backdrop for the races.
Community Support: By registering for the Big River Crossing Race, you are
contributing to the success of local students. All proceeds go directly to Peer Power to
fund tutoring and mentorship programs.
Prizes and Awards: Win fantastic prizes and awards for top finishers, age group winners,
and best costumes in the fun run.
Vibrant Atmosphere: The event will feature live music, food vendors, and an energetic
atmosphere that celebrates health, wellness, and community.
For more information and to register, please visit bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com
About Peer Power:
Peer Power is a non-profit organization committed to empowering students through academic
coaching and mentorship. Their programs inspire young minds to reach their full potential, both
in and out of the classroom. By participating in the Big River Crossing Race, you’re supporting
the growth and development of the next generation.
For more information about Peer Power and the Big River Crossing Race, please visit
peerpowerfoundation.org or bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com.