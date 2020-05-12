Pediatricians seeing fewer children for vaccinations during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the country, pediatricians are seeing fewer parents bringing in their children for vaccinations at an alarming rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Meg West, a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and also a parent, said this is problematic later on.

“Many parents are skipping their well child visits and delaying vaccinations, and I’m a little worried about the lack of vaccinations coming from that and what me might start seeing in the future,” Dr. West said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported routine pediatrician visits dropped about 80% since the pandemic started.

Dr. West warned this is dangerous.

“When we start having a large number of people who are not vaccinating their kids, then we start worrying that things like measles, meningitis, polio or pneumonia will start to reoccur in our younger population,” she said.

In Brownsville, Tennessee, Alicia Russell and her daughter Claire said the vaccinations are needed.

“But I also feel it’s extremely important to take your children to those well child appointments and get all the necessary vaccinations, so you can protect your children from all the other diseases,” Alicia said.

“If you know you don’t want to have this, then you should get your vaccine and make sure you’re not going to get those other viruses and also keep your distance from people make sure you’re being safe,” Claire said.

But many parents want to know just how safe it is to bring a newborn or a school-age child to the pediatrician’s office, or should they wait until after the pandemic?

“Every pediatrician I know is wearing a mask and gloves into everyone, and we encourage parents and children over the age of two to wear a mask themselves,” Dr. West said.

It’s protection with face masks and vaccinations that every parent needs to be aware of during a pandemic that’s anything but child’s play.

“I know how dangerous these viruses can be, and these vaccines are much more important than me staying at home,” Dr. West said.