MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in South Memphis Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on Lamar Avenue near South Barksdale Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver responsible may have be in a blue Nissan Rogue with a damaged front end.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.