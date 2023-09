MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being hit by an Infiniti in South Memphis, Memphis Police say.

The pedestrian was struck while on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road. MPD says the person responsible was driving a black Infiniti with drive-out tags.

The suspect fled the scene and the man died.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.