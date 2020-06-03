Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound.

Authorities said the man was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Haynes and Park early Wednesday morning and rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

The driver involved stayed on the scene.

The accident happened outside a convenience store. The man who was killed was reportedly homeless and worked odd jobs around the store.

The clerk told WREG he heard people inside the store say they should shoot the driver and then he heard gunshots. Police are only saying shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

Paramedics were on the scene around 7:15 a.m. treating a man who was in the back of a cruiser.

Officers detained one man for questioning.