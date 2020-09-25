Pedestrian struck, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in North Memphis Thursday night.

Memphis Police responded to the scene near a gas station in the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a hit and run crash were a pedestrian has been struck at 1171 Chelsea. The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspect was possibly driving a dark-colored 2-dr car. Anyone w/ information should call Crime Stoppers, 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 25, 2020

Police say the suspect may have been driving a dark-colored, two-door car.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.