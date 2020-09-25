Pedestrian struck, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in North Memphis Thursday night.

Memphis Police responded to the scene near a gas station in the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect may have been driving a dark-colored, two-door car.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

