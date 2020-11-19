Pedestrian struck at I-40, Sycamore view causing traffic back up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was reportedly hit on I-40 near Sycamore View.
Authorities have not released any details at this time, but it appears that an 18-wheeler may have been involved.
The accident has caused traffic heading eastbound along I-40 to come to a halt as first responders work the scene.
This is a developing story.
