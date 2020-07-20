MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is now wanted by police after a fatal hit-and-run crash.
It happened near Kimball and Lamar Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the victim Marvin Wilson was struck by a white vehicle as he tried to cross Lamar. The suspect hit the 56-year-old and kept going.
If you know anything about this incident that could help police catch the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Alex Trebek says he won’t go to ‘extraordinary measures’ if current cancer treatment fails
- Aldi’s grocery store to require face masks starting July 27th
- Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Tennessee Aquarium named among nation’s best
- What you need to know: Arkansas’ statewide face covering mandate starts Monday
- Pedestrian killed, suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash