Pedestrian killed, suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is now wanted by police after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

It happened near Kimball and Lamar Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the victim Marvin Wilson was struck by a white vehicle as he tried to cross Lamar. The suspect hit the 56-year-old and kept going.

If you know anything about this incident that could help police catch the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.