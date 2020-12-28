MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Monday in a two-car crash on Shelby Drive, police said.
Officers were on the scene in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive around 5 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
- AT&T says it’s securing facilities after Nashville blast affects service in Memphis area
- House votes to override Trump’s defense bill veto
- Penny Hardaway implements new offense called the “Lion”
- Pedestrian killed in Shelby Drive wreck
- New group pushing Tennessee lawmakers to pass infertility coverage legislation in 2021