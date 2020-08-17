MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit and run crash and was pronounced dead on the scene late Sunday evening.
MPD is currently in the area on National Street and Bowen Avenue just north of Summer Avenue, investigating the situation.
They say a white Dodge Charger struck a male pedestrian, killing him. The driver left the scene going southbound on National Street.
Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and there is no new information at this time.
- Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on National Street
