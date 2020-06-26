Pedestrian killed in Frayser accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a car accident in Frayser overnight.

Authorities said someone died after being hit by a car near the corner of Highway 51 and Millington Road early Friday morning.

Witness accounts indicated the 62-year-old man was staggering in traffic and cars were having to swerve to avoid hitting him.

The driver did stop and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

