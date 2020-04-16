Pedestrian killed after man allegedly wrecks during street race with children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a wreck during a street race that killed a pedestrian Wednesday in southeast Memphis, while he had two children in his car.

Memphis police said Andrea Spencer, 23, caused a wreck at the intersection of Winchester and Goodlett on April 15 that killed Breann Bonds, who was walking nearby.

Witnesses told police Spencer was speeding on Winchester Road and appeared to be racing another vehicle while weaving into and out of traffic.

Police said Spencer lost control of his vehicle as he neared the intersection. His vehicle hit a light pole, then Bonds, dragging her down the sidewalk.

Bonds was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police said Spencer had a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car at the time of the wreck. Police said one carseat was on the floor, and one was partially on the floor. Both carseats were not properly restrained, while a large spare tire was in the back seat.

The two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said Spencer did not provide proof of financial responsibility of the vehicle.

Spencer is facing charges of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, two counts of violation of child restraint law, failure to exercise due care and violation of financial responsibility law.

Spencer is due in court Friday.