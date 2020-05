MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident in Parkway Village early Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis police, a cyclist was struck and killed by a car at the Shadowbrook Townhomes at 3318 Petosky Drive around 4:15 a.m. The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nine patrol cars responded and blocked off the area until the medical examiner arrived.

The driver stayed on the scene and no charges were filed.