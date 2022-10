MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken to local hospitals, but they were in non critical condition.

MPD said the driver remained on the scene. Police said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.