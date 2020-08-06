Pedestrian hit on I-40 near I-240; driver flees scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 40 near the I-240 flyover in Memphis on Wednesday, police said.

Memphis Police were on the scene of the hit-and-run crash around 9 p.m.

The driver responsible fled the scene, police said. There is currently no suspect information.

Police did not release information on the victim’s condition.

This story is developing and will be updated.