Pedestrian hit in South Memphis overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to south Memphis overnight after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Crump and Walnut.

Authorities told WREG the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Our team was there as crews towed a gray Chevrolet SUV from the location.

