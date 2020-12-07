Pedestrian hit in South Memphis overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to south Memphis overnight after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Crump and Walnut.
Authorities told WREG the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Our team was there as crews towed a gray Chevrolet SUV from the location.
- Texas poll worker dies from COVID-19, believed she got it while working early voting
- Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
- Is it too late to mail my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind
- Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog
- Tennessee bill would prohibit authorities from forcing COVID vaccine on someone against their will