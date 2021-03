MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck in the Airport Area Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Brooks Road.

MPD said the pedestrian was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene. It’s not clear if the driver will face charges or receive a citation.

This is an ongoing situation.