Driver wanted after hitting, killing pedestrian in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

It happened near Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks in northeast Memphis around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she later died from her injuries. They identified her as 51-year-old Malissa Glass.

The driver who hit her did not stay on the scene, police said.

An investigation found the suspect was driving a black sedan, police said.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.