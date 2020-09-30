Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
MPD said the accident happened near the intersection Hollywood and Golden in North Memphis. Additionally, MPD said the driver stayed on the scene.
