MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police responded to an incident shortly before 9 p.m. They said they found a pedestrian had been struck near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Whitaker Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.