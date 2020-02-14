Peabody Avenue residents ready for MLGW construction to end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has been working on a Midtown street, and residents say they are ready for construction to be over.

Peabody Avenue has been under construction for almost a year. MLGW says it is replacing iron pipes with steel lines, because steel lines are less likely to corrode and fade over time.

The construction zone, spanning a little over a mile going east and west, has been a major inconvenience for those that live in the area, and commuters just passing through.

“Traffic is bad when they cut it down to just one lane each way," said Midtown resident James Moore. "And these metal plates that they put out there, you can hear them clanging when they go over it.”

The end result should be improved safety and reliability for customers, and residents were grateful for the foresight.

“The old one is going to go out sooner or later. It’s better to get it before it does," Moore said.

While MLGW didn’t provide an estimated completion date, residents say they’ve been told it will be over in the next couple of months.

