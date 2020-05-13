Paul Manafort released from federal prison to home confinement over virus concerns

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from federal prison to home confinement over virus concerns.

Attorney Kevin Downing said that Manafort is going to serve the rest of his term in home confinement after serving about a third of his sentence at a federal prison in Western Pennsylvania.

Fear of coronavirus proliferating behind bars has consumed inmates across the country, and the Bureau of Prisons has moved almost 2,500 inmates with coronavirus risk to home confinement as of this week in an effort to stop the spread of the disease within its facilities. The prison where Manafort was living currently has no confirmed cases.

Back in April, his lawyers sent a letter to prison officials asking them to consider letting him stay under home confinement with his wife in Northern Virginia either while the pandemic continues or even for the four more years he’s set to stay behind bars.

“It is only a matter of time before the infection spreads to staff and inmates at FCI Loretto, at which time it may be too late to prevent high-risk inmates, such as Mr. Manafort, from contracting the potentially deadly virus,” Manafort’s defense lawyer Kevin Downing wrote.

Manafort’s request was first reported by Politico.

Manafort has been in jail since June 2018. He is serving a 7.5-year sentence for bank and tax fraud and foreign lobbying-related crimes. His scheduled release date is November 3, 2024.

The letter outlined several health issues the 71-year-old faces, such as liver and respiratory issues, and that he takes several medications for cholesterol and high blood pressure. In late 2018 and 2019, Manafort repeatedly noted that he had ongoing health problems in court, and even appeared in a wheelchair for a gout-like issue in his foot.

Late last year, he spent time in the hospital for a heart condition. Manafort then had the flu and bronchitis this February, Downing wrote.

Manafort’s wife Kathleen has been self-quarantining in a three-bedroom apartment in Northern Virginia, where he says he could self-quarantine as well, the letter states.

“Mr. Manafort is able to support himself financially during home confinement and will enroll in Medicare and seek additional health insurance as soon as he is released,” his attorney wrote.