Pastor and activist Devante Hill arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devante Hill, a Memphis pastor and activist, was arrested in relation to a charge of filing a false police report in 2016.

Hill, who was an organizer of protests last summer and worked with city administration on police reform, was booked Wednesday, according to court records.

Hill pleaded guilty in 2019 to the false report charge and was sentenced to diversion. Court records show that diversion was terminated earlier this month.

According to a police statement in that case, Hill reported to police in 2013 that his room in a rooming house was burglarized and his Apple laptop was stolen. Three years later, he reported he’d located his laptop, but when police investigated they said the person who had the computer purchased it from Hill off Craigslist.

Hill sat on a panel that is reviewing candidates for the new director of Memphis Police, and spoke with WREG about the process March 19. At the time, Hill had an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of probation charge. He told WREG at the time that it was the result of a paperwork error.

Ursula Madden, a spokesperson for the city, said they were aware of the warrant. But, she said it did not disqualify Hill to serve on the panel.