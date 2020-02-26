Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Memphis

A Canadian airline jet made an emergency landing at Memphis International Airport after reports of smoke in the cabin.

Sunwing Airlines flight 596 was traveling from Cancun, Mexico to Calgary, Alberta on when it was diverted Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the airline, a passenger’s vape pen may have discharged accidentally.

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and no one was hurt.

A number of photos and videos were shared on Twitter, showing passengers resting on air mattresses at the airport.

Photo Courtesy: @Malack56583146

One passenger says employees served pizza and snacks while they waited in a holding area for a replacement aircraft.

Sunwing Airlines says a plane was dispatched from Toronto to Memphis to take passengers to their final destination.