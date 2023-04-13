MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sou Sorn is a survivor. She and her family fled Cambodia years ago for a better life in the United States.

Having survived the Khmer Rouge, Sou was recently threatened in a Memphis robbery.

But two women are showing their support after their friend’s recent run-in with a robber took an emotional toll.

Our playmaker Donna Birdsong and her friend Barbara Burkes filled in the details.

“A friend named Sou was robbed on Saturday and they took all her money that she had. She had just cashed a check and they took her phone,” Donna said.

The robbery happened in broad daylight and Sou is still gripped with fear.

“It was on Summer Avenue at an Asian market. She was putting her groceries in the back of her vehicle and they came and put the gun to her back,” Barbara said.

Donna and Barbara didn’t waste any time. We went on a short drive to find Sou.

When we arrive, Sou and some friends who happen to be visiting met us outside.

“We just know you’ve had some difficult things in the last few days and we just hate it so bad. And I want you to know that even though bad things happen, God is still in control and good things will come from it,” Donna said.

Donna counted out the Pass It On cash — $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors. Sou is excited by this generous surprise.

“Wow. Thank you so much,” Sou said.

It has been tough for Sou to get past the robbery. Despite the traumatic event, she still has hope for the future.

“Yes, yes, yes, I have hope. Thank God, you know. God is so good. And thank you. You all too,” she said.