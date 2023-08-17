MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is confronted by adversity after a fire destroyed her home and car. When her boss saw how she was struggling, he put in a call for help.

Roy Barnes, who owns a security company, contacted WREG to tell us about the struggles his employee, Jennifer Martin, is facing.

“She has lost her house, vehicle, everything she owns in a house fire. No insurance. she’s finally getting a new home but has no money and nothing to put in it,” he said.

Barnes said Martin is dedicated and dependable despite her struggles.

We drove a short distance to meet Martin at a bank she is working at. Barnes explained why we were there and not the new client she was expecting.

“This is amazing. Like I’m supposed to be getting a house this weekend and I’m still waiting on it so, so this is amazing,” Martin said.

Barnes pulled out a total of $1,000 in cash from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donor along with another $300 from his family and friends.

“We got the okay for the house last week. So we really needed this,” Martin said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. It really couldn’t have. I don’t even know what to say. I’m just blown away. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

This single mother and her three children are getting a big break after spending the last seven months recuperating from a mobile home fire that cost them everything and could have cost them their lives had her 18-year-old son not awakened them.

“It took everything. It went up so quick. It went up, Lickity split. We tried everything we could, you know, to try and save the car and to save the dog. We couldn’t get him to come out. It was just very adrenaline pumping time for sure. We made it out,” Martin said.

Two of her children suffered burns and she had burns on her arm and foot. She also broke her foot while escaping the fire.

“It’s been a long road. It’s been seven months and has been very difficult. Living in a hotel room with four adults and one child,” Martin said. “It’s been unbelievably difficult, but but we have persevered and the good Lord he’s got us no matter what. I couldn’t look down. I had to look up.”

Barnes is grateful that Martin and her family made it out of the devastating fire. He is also thankful for her work ethic and dedication.

“Everyone at the bank loves her to death and I do too. Very dependable and here she is with burn feet and she’s showing up to work and I can’t ask for more. I’m like, I’m so glad she got out without any worse burns than that,” he said.

“There’s no way I could’ve ever thought this would’ve ever fell in my lap like that. God is so good. Even when we don’t know that he’s working for us, believe you me, he is working for you,” Martin said.

Martin told us at 40 years old, that’s the first car she had ever owned and had just spent a lot of money on it. She purchased the mobile home outright a few years ago and was slowly renovating while living in it.